Maharashtra: College admissions start online, confusion on Day 1

With degree colleges starting first-year admissions online on Friday, confusion prevailed among a section of students and principals. While students pointed to server issues and confusion over filling up of forms, principals said that physically handing HSC marksheets to students so that they can complete the admission process is going to be a problem.

Shreyash Raul, who applied to at least five colleges to secure a seat in Bachelors of Management Studies said, “It was difficult uploading a photo in the dimensions provided by the colleges. It left me confused but I eventually found a way to resize photos.”

Nalin Thakkar, whose daughter Devanshee scored 94.31 per cent in HSC exams, said the server of Mumbai University website was slow. “It is understandable that the university website will have glitches as several students would be browsing it at the same time. We will be seeking in-house admission to RA Podar, but the form is yet to be uploaded on the website,” he said.

For Borivali-based Vedant Patil, also a commerce aspirant, filling MU’s pre-admission form was time-consuming. “We had to pick our preferred course from a list of courses. I had a hard time finding BCom in Accounting and Finance as the course names were not fully mentioned. Initials such as A and F, B and I, etc. were given. It would be great if MU could give full names of courses than just initials,” he said.

July 27 onward, students need to submit the college admission form along with MU’s pre-admission form to the respective colleges. The first merit list will be displayed on August 4. Colleges have been asked to give provisional admission to students after taking from them an undertaking for confirmation of admission in any one college. The physical verification of documents will be done at a later stage when hard copies of documents are asked to be submitted.

Some colleges have installed software to verify the scanned documents that will be uploaded by the students. Principal of National College, Dr Neha Jagtiani said, “To ensure that students don’t make a mistake while filling up forms, we have organized presentation and guidance lectures. After they submit application forms, we will not be sending them automatic SMSes. We will physically verify details before sending them a confirmation message so that wrong details are not recorded in the system.” MU has created clusters of colleges with a lead college to help colleges receive training for adopting online technology. National College is one of the 30-odd lead colleges responsible for training colleges in the nearby areas.

After officials of the Maharashtra State Board said the results will need to be collected in-person from respective colleges, and in staggered shifts, principals expressed difficulty in carrying out the task as limited staff has been reporting to duty. Until Friday, the mark-sheets had not reached the colleges.

“Thirty-40 teachers will be required if marksheets are to be given physically to about 1,500 students. It will be a problem,” said Jagtiani. Another principal on the condition of anonymity said, “Who will take responsibility if anything goes wrong while distributing marksheets? Moreover, MU should make provision to accommodate students who make errors while filling the online form.”

