Maharashtra: Class X SSC students will be internally assessed, results June end, says education minister Gaikwad

While ruling out Class X examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said students will be evaluated through internal assessment for the academic year 2020-21.

Results will be announced by June end. Gaikwad told mediapersons that admissions to Class XI will be conducted physically through Common Entrance Test (CET) based on the Class X syllabus. Those unwilling to appear for CET will be admitted on the basis of their Class X marks.

“These decisions were taken after a series of meetings with educational experts, policy makers, teachers and parents’ organisations. The process of internal assessment was discussed with all concerned authorities. We have held 24 meetings over the last few months,” she said. “Students will be assessed on 100 marks. The final results will take into account marks in all subjects,” she added.

While admitting that the evaluation process was “ad hoc” but “practical” in the given circumstances, Gaikwad said, “The idea is to accommodate all aspects. Yet, if students unhappy with the results, they will be given at least two chances to sit for examinations when the situation improves.”

The minister further said that the results will be finalised by a committee headed by the school principle or headmaster and have six teachers as members.