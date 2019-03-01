Maharashtra: Class X SSC board exams begin today

Class X students will appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination starting Friday with language as their first paper.

A total of 16,41,568 candidates will appear for the new course whereas 59,245 will appear for the old course. The exams, that will go on till March 22, will have activity-based questions, according to a statement released by the Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

This year, the board revamped the SSC syllabus, paper patterns and also scrapped internal examination for languages and social sciences.

Of the total students, 9,27,822 are boys and 7,72,842 are girls. The students belong to 22,244 secondary schools and will appear in 4,874 centres spread in nine divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

This year, the applications were filled online through Saral Portal, and the hall tickets were also given online.

This exam (March 2019) is the last chance for students who wish to appear for the examination set according to the old course.