Maharashtra HSC board exams postponed after question papers get destroyed in fire

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that class 12 exams have been postponed due to ‘unavoidable technical’ reasons.

Media reports have claimed that the question paper sets of various subjects of class 12 (HSC) Maharashtra board exams were burnt in a recent fire on Wednesday morning, after the truck transporting them caught fire in Ahmednagar district. Due to this sudden tragedy, the exams have been postponed by a month.

So, the exams which were scheduled to take place on March 5 and March 7, will now be held on April 5 and April 7, 2022. These exams are Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian language exams, which were scheduled on March 5. Exams for Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali were scheduled on March 7. These exams will now be held on April 5 and 7 respectively.

“The truck that caught fire was transporting papers of exams which were to be held on March 5 and 7, and since the confidentiality of these papers has been compromised, we have decided to reschedule these exams. As per the protocol, these papers will have to be reset and reprinted for all nine divisions,” MSBSHSE chairperson Sharad Gosavi was quoted by news agency PTI.

इ. १२ वीच्या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी महत्वाचे: काही तांत्रिक अपरिहार्य कारणास्तव इ.१२ वीचे ५ मार्च २०२२ व ७ मार्च २०२२ चे पेपर पुढे ढकलले. त्याची सविस्तर माहिती खालीलप्रमाणे pic.twitter.com/Ppt3OT6RK4 — MSBSHSE (@msbshse) February 24, 2022

It is believed that the truck, transporting the question papers, caught fire near Sangamner ghat in Ahmednagar district on Wednesday morning. While the driver and others inside the truck were able to jump out, they were unable to save the boxes containing the question papers.

All exam papers were of the Pune division and were being transported to the city.