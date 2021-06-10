Maharashtra Class 10th Result: MSBSHSE SSC evaluation criteria released

Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 31, but were cancelled due to Covid. File.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the evaluation criteria for SSC (Class 10) students. The students will be marked based on performance in internal assessments as the board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19. The Maharashtra SSC result is likely to be announced by mid-July.

Kind Attn: Here's the timetable for tabulation of marks for Std X board exams 2020-21 based on internal assessments. Requesting all schools to adhere to the schedule for timely declaration of results. For more details, refer https://t.co/copdv54IAR#SSC #InternalAssessment pic.twitter.com/D3TDXIUCx9 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 9, 2021

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted the evaluation criterion for the Maharashtra SSC exams. Students will be evaluated based on their marks in Class 9 and 10, marks of both the classes with have 50 per cent weightage.

Of the total marks, 50 marks will be calculated based on the performance in class 9. The remaining 50 will be divided into two – 30 marks will be for the internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments. Schools have to submit the result to the board by June 30 and result evaluation will begin by July 3.

On May 28, the Maharashtra government had announced that Class 10 students will be evaluated through an internal assessment formula for the academic year 2020-21. It also said that admissions to Class 11 will be conducted physically through an optional common entrance test (CET) based on the Class 10 syllabus and those unwilling to appear for it will be admitted on the basis of an aggregate of their Class 10 marks.