Maharashtra: CET cell plans student-friendly admissions

The CET cell conducted an outreach programme for the first time for colleges in Mumbai and Pune, where teachers and college representatives came forward to give suggestions. (Representational Image) The CET cell conducted an outreach programme for the first time for colleges in Mumbai and Pune, where teachers and college representatives came forward to give suggestions. (Representational Image)

AFTER EXPERIENCING several hiccups last year, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell is mulling options to make the admission process seamless and more accessible to students.

Last year, the cell — set up in 2015 to conduct admissions to undergraduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture — had faced flak from law colleges after admissions were delayed, leaving colleges with a reduced semester period. Many students seeking admission to other higher and technical courses also faced issues.

Recently, the CET cell conducted an outreach programme for the first time for colleges in Mumbai and Pune, where teachers and college representatives came forward to give suggestions. The cell is now planning to have similar programmes in Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.

While the CET cell has 120 admission regulating centres across the state for technical education courses, it is deliberating on opening similar centres for higher education courses. It is also mulling the idea to open facilitation centres for training of teachers.

“Feasibility for web-based outreach is being explored,” CET cell commissioner Sandip Kadam said, adding that the cell is keen on including tools on the website that would facilitate easy conversion of JPEG to PDF files, among other things. Also, the team is discussing coming up with videos on the admission process, cut-off dates and requirements of each course.

Moreover, officials said that after two weeks, when a student pays for her admission, she would get a payment receipt that would contain the list of documents that she is required to furnish. “The colleges have also been asked to provide percentages on the marksheets, along with credits, so that students don’t have look for conversion certificates,” said an official.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App