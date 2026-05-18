After CET cell tighten rules, state NRI quota admissions drop by 92%

Maharashtra CET Admissions 2026: The huge gap exposes how the previous system was being misused by bogus applicants to secure admissions under the quota.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readNew DelhiMay 18, 2026 08:29 AM IST
After CET cell tighten rules, state NRI quota admissions drop by 92%The biggest drop was seen in BE or BTech engineering admissions. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)
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Admissions under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota through Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test (CET) dropped by over 92 per cent for major courses in the academic year 2025-26 compared to the 2024-25 academic year, after the state government tightened rules. Admissions under the quota for eight major courses dropped from 454 in 2024-25 to 34 in 2025-26.

The huge gap exposes how the previous system was being misused by bogus applicants to secure admissions under the quota.

The biggest drop was seen in BE or BTech engineering admissions. According to data, 424 students were admitted in 2024-25, which reduced to just 27 in 2025-26. B.Ed admissions increased from zero to one, LLB (three and five years) admissions decreased from 29 to five, and one candidate was admitted to MBA/MMS courses in both years.

Also Read| Maharashtra CET Cell records 18.12 lakh participation in 2026, marks 28% growth

Three courses, namely BBA, Pharmacy, and MTech, saw zero admissions in both years. These figures do not include admissions under MBBS, BDS, PDG, or PGM courses.

Speaking to the media on May 14, CET Cell commissioner Dileep Sardesai said that authorities observed irregularities wherein candidates who were based in India managed to get admission under the NRI quota after being sponsored by relatives like uncles and aunts. The Maharashtra Government, through an ordinance on June 25, 2025, narrowed the definition of ‘NRI’.

Under the revised definition, admission under the NRI category is granted only to candidates who are themselves NRIs—or are children of NRIs—provided that this status has been duly certified by the relevant Indian Embassy.

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In a statement, CET Cell’s public relations officer said, “Furthermore, in accordance with the Guardians and Wards Act, admission under the NRI category is extended only to those guardians who have obtained a specific court order to that effect. This modification to the definition of NRI has effectively resolved the ambiguity surrounding the term, thereby ensuring that the benefits of this category accrue exclusively to genuine NRI candidates.”

The 2026-27 CET exam is currently being conducted, and the Central Admission Process (CAP) rounds will begin in the near future.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

 

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