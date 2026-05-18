After CET cell tighten rules, state NRI quota admissions drop by 92%

The biggest drop was seen in BE or BTech engineering admissions. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

Admissions under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota through Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test (CET) dropped by over 92 per cent for major courses in the academic year 2025-26 compared to the 2024-25 academic year, after the state government tightened rules. Admissions under the quota for eight major courses dropped from 454 in 2024-25 to 34 in 2025-26.

The huge gap exposes how the previous system was being misused by bogus applicants to secure admissions under the quota.

The biggest drop was seen in BE or BTech engineering admissions. According to data, 424 students were admitted in 2024-25, which reduced to just 27 in 2025-26. B.Ed admissions increased from zero to one, LLB (three and five years) admissions decreased from 29 to five, and one candidate was admitted to MBA/MMS courses in both years.