Maharashtra MAH-CET 2023: Tentative schedule of various courses released, BE/BTech exam to be held in May

Maharashtra CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative dates for various entrance exams conducted by it. Applicants can apply for the given exams through the official website— cetcell.mahacet.org. For BE/BTech, agriculture and B Pharmacy the exams will be held from May 9 to 13 for PCM and from May 15 to 20 for PCB. The results will be declared on June 8 and CAP registration will commence from June 12. The cut-off will be announced on July 26.

MBA/MMS exams will be held on March 18 and 19, and results will be announced on April 3 and CAP registration date is April 5. Cut-off will be released on May 25.

For MCA, the exams will be conducted on March 25 and 26, results will be announced on April 11. The CAP registration date is April 13 and cut-off will be announced on May 30.

The exam for LLB 5-year (five year integrated course) will be held on April 2 and results will be announced on April 8. CAP registration will begin from April 9 and cut-off will be announced on July 14.

The LLB 3-year exams will be conducted on May 2 and 3. Results will be declared May 10 and CAP registration will begin from May 22. Cut-offs will be announced on July 15.

The exam for BA BEd/BSc BEd (Four Year Integrated Course) will be conducted on April 2. The results will be declared on April 8, CAP registration will begin on April 9 and cut-off will be announced on July 14.

The dates are out for a total of 31 courses. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website— cetcell.mahacet.org.