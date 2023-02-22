scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Maharashtra CET 2023: MBA/MMS entrance exam on March 18, 19

The registration process will commence from February 23 and conclude on March 4, candidates can register at the official website— mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra CET 2023 exam datesThe candidates will have to complete their bachelor's degree before enrolling for the course (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

Maharashtra CET 2023: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell today announced that it will conduct MBA CET 2023 on March 18 and 19. Candidates willing to take admission can register on the official website— mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Also read |MHT-CET 2023: CET launches official website, MAH-LLB exam date revised

The registration process will commence from February 23 and conclude on March 4. The exam will be conducted for admission to MBA, MMS courses.

Maharashtra CET 2023: How to apply for MBA/MMS admission

Step 1: Visit the official website— mbacet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link for registration

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email address and more

Step 4: Login using your application number and password

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

In order to apply, the candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent and 45 per cent for reserved categories. It will be a computer based test. Last year the admission procedure went on till October.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 19:10 IST
