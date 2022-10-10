scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 5 years: Alphabetical list released; here’s how to check

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 5 years: Candidates can check the list at the official website – llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The state CET cell also released the list of candidates not considered for the alphabetical list round.

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 5 years: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, Mumbai today released the provisional alphabetical list for counselling of the Maharashtra state candidates who have registered for CAP process. Candidates can check the list at the official website – llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

The state CET cell also released the list of candidates not considered for the alphabetical list round. The window to resolve grievances related to the alphabetical merit list will be open from today till October 12. Candidates will be able to edit their application form and upload the required documents through the candidate login if needed.

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 5 years: How to check alphabetical list

Step 1: Go to the official website — llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘alphabetic list MS round’

Step 3: Check for your name and roll number

Step 4: Download the list for future reference

The final merit list for round one will be published on October 13. The seat allocation for round one will take place on October 15 at 10 am. Candidates have to report to allocated colleges and seek admission for round one from October 15 to 18. Colleges will upload the list of admitted candidates on the portal from October 15 to 19.

The list of filled and vacant seats will take place on October 20. CAP round two will begin from October 20. The candidates will be expected to fill new options for round two.

