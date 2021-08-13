Maharashtra CET 2021 application deadline extended

Maharashtra CET 2021: The Maharashtra CET Cell has extended the online application dates for the MHT-CET 2021 (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) to August 16, 2021. Candidates who could not fill the forms before can now head to the official website – mahacet.org. Candidates who have filled the form are given an opportunity to edit their application till August 16.

A CET for engineering courses will be held in two sessions between September 4 to 20. The MHT-CET 2021 is a computer-based test (CBT).

Maharashtra CET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the Maha CET 2021 link

Step 3: Register with Id and password

Step 4: Fill personal details and submit required documents

Candidates are required to download the application form and get a printout for future reference and use. The Maharashtra State common entrance test cell conducts these exams for admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, bachelor of pharmacy and agriculture.

The fees for general category candidates from Maharashtra is Rs 800 excluding bank charges and candidates belonging to backward Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC) and persons with disability (Maharashtra State only) is Rs 600 plus bank charges.

Since the Maharashtra government had cancelled the HSC exam, the syllabus for the board exam was reduced, which is why the syllabus for MHT CET 2021 has also been cut down.

Eight private universities in Pune will be allowed to conduct their own CET exam for students seeking admissions to engineering, architecture, law, pharmacy, management and other such professional courses between August 27 and 29. The Maharashtra government has also said there will be not entrance test for non-professional courses.