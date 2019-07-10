Maharashtra: Centre’s digital database to aid UGC in fight against fake degrees

To curb the issuance of fake degrees and ease the verification process while providing degrees, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to collaborate with the National Academic Repository (NAD).

NAD, a digital initiative by the central government, is a 24X7 online digital database/store house of academic awards like degrees, marksheets, diplomas and certificates among others. It provides for the storage, retrieval, authentication and verification of academic awards and aims to act as a deterrent to fake and forged paper certificates, reduce administrative efforts and eliminate the need for institutions to preserve physical records.

The agreement with NAD was finalised at a review meeting chaired by UGC Education Officer Vinod Singh Yadav at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus on Monday.

While 10 lakh degrees of MU students have already been uploaded on the portal, participation drive for other educational institutions is underway, and is likely to be completed in six months. “This initiative is a matter of pride and will prove instrumental in lifting stature of educational institutions,” said MU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar.

“NAD and all educational institutions should make the process of digitisation of degrees and marsheets smooth,” said Siddharth Kharat, Joint Secretary (higher and technical education). The move is set to benefit nearly 10 lakh MU students. MU is also in the midst of devising a mobile app to make registration for all courses simpler for students.

Meanwhile, MU on Tuesday began the facility of video conferencing with principals, teachers and students of affiliated colleges. The V-C on Tuesday interacted for the first time with representatives of 36 colleges. The facility, which can ensure participation of 200 colleges at a time, also works on cellphones and laptops, a statement from the university said.