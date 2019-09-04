Maharashtra: Centre nod to Rs 650-cr grant for SC student scholarships

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 650 crore for scheduled caste (SC) students’ scholarship to enable them to pursue higher studies. The central and state governments provide annual fund to the scholarship in the ratio of 60:40.

Advertising

The Minister of State for Social Justice Suresh Khade on Tuesday said, “The Union ministry of social justice has sanctioned Rs 650 crore grant for SC students’ scholarship. The state government has already provided its share of 40 per cent.”

At the meeting held in Delhi, central and state ministers held a discussion on higher allocation of funds for scholarship of students from backward classes.

The Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athavale, was also present at the meeting.