Maharashtra CBSE Class X topper: ‘I like Hawking, read books related to space; my goal is to pursue aeronautical engineering’

Three students from Maharashtra made it to the national list of CBSE Class X toppers, all of them scoring 497 marks out of 500. Adree Das of New Horizon Scholars School, Thane West; Deepsna Panda of APJ School, Nerul; and Dhatri Kaushal Mehta of Reliance Foundation School, Thane, were among the 97 toppers.

Das scored 97 in Hindi, and full marks in other subjects. Calling Hindi his “weak” subject, he feels he may have lost the three marks in spelling mistakes. Talking of his study routine, he says, “I used to study through the day with short breaks. Maths followed by science are my favourite subjects. I did not opt for coaching except for Math.” Adree dreams of working with NASA and exploring space. “I like Stephen Hawking and I have read books related to space. Which is why my goal is to pursue aeronautical engineering,” he says, adding that drawing and reading are his hobbies. “He has always topped in class. So I let him decide how he wanted to study for exams,” said his mother Animita.

Panda scored 98 in English and 99 in Social Studies and a perfect hundred in other subjects. Deepsna’s mother Sanjukta said that the family had expected her to score over 98 per cent, given that she was a consistent topper throughout her school years.

“There was no strategy. She was regular in studies since the beginning and gave equal importance to all subjects,” said Sanjukta, adding that Deepsna has expressed a wish to pursue medical studies in future.

Mehta said she studied consistently from Day 1. “I woke up early and I used to meditate in the morning. I would start at 6 or 7 in the morning till afternoon, take a break for two hours and again study till 8,” she says. Apart from English (97/100), Mehta has scored a perfect hundred in all other subjects. Talking of losing three marks in English, she said, “The paper had gone well. I think I might have lost marks in creative writing, where you cannot be given fixed marks, or in reading skills.”

She has been learning Kung Fu for the past four years, which allows her to be fit and stress-free. Talking of her future choice, she says she is going to choose Physics-Chemistry-Maths as these are her favourite subjects. “I will pursue engineering, preferably from IIT,” she adds.

State wise, nine students out of 20 belonged to Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. In the list, apart from national toppers are Aniket Suhas Borkar of Atomic Energy Central School no.1; Vanshika Rupchand Lohana of New Horizon Public School in Navi Mumbai; Pranjal Goyal of Bal Bharti Public School in Kharghar; Aditya Sankhla of Atomic Energy Central School no. 4; Pranita Rao of Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s BR Tol English High School and Rujuta Prajakt Kulkarni of Reliance Foundation School.