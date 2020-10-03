Maharashtra: Campaign to increase enrollment in Zilla Parishad-run schools

Officers have also been asked to assess physical facilities, quality of students, play equipment, provisions of hygiene and cleanliness in the meals provided in schools. (Representational)

To increase enrollment of students in Zilla Parishad schools, help them get guidance from different government officials and assist the administration to resolve issues related to schools, the state School Education Department has launched ‘One day for schools’ campaign.

To be carried out at the divisional commissioner-level, the campaign mandates class I and II employees, from collector to tehsildar, to visit at least three schools each year, and cover every school in a district.

Officials have to devote one day to schools, preferably one day every month, by visiting them, partaking in lectures and assessing students’ learning. Officials will also have to meet the village sarpanch, school management committee and gram panchayat members to discuss on ways to up enrollment ratio in schools.

Officers have also been asked to assess physical facilities, quality of students, play equipment, provisions of hygiene and cleanliness in the meals provided in schools, apart from illegal constructions and closed toilets due to inadequate facilities of water, and take steps towards their rectification.

“The campaign has been launched to help develop a positive attitude in society and among parents towards education, and give children the opportunity to express themselves confidently,” a government notification said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd