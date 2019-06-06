Maharashtra Board SSC result 2019: ‘Stop speculation, date not decided yet,’ says MSBSHSE chairman

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2019: Denying media reports that the results of Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 examination will be released on Friday, June 7, board chairman Shakuntaka Kale said, “The date of the declaration of Class 10 results has not been decided yet. It is my request to every concerned media houses to stop speculations. The board will announce the results on time.”

Advertising

Once declared, the result will be available at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam. To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 89.41 per cent.

In the recently declared class 12 result, a total of 12,21,1159 students appeared for the Maharashtra Board exams out of which 14,23,503 students cleared the same.

To curb cheating the Maharashtra board had adopted a slew of measures this year. The board had installed CCTV cameras and increased the number of invigilators in the exam.