Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams: The board examinations in Maharashtra will begin from February 21, and this year stringent measures been taken to prevent malpractice. “The students found with cheating materials inside the exam centre will be suspended from appearing in the entire examinations,” the Maharashtra board secretary Shakuntala Kale told indianexpress.com. “Mobile, tablets, including any kind of electronic gadget, is totally barred inside the exam centre,” said the official.

Taking records from the past years, the board has partitioned zones into sensitive, less sensitive and highly sensitive. “The videography will be done for the sensitive, highly sensitive zones. There will be CCTV monitoring only for the schools having such facilities. The board will not install CCTVs in any schools.”

This year, around 14 lakh students will appear in the HSC examinations that will be held from February 21 and 17 lakh students will appear in the SSC exam that is scheduled to commence from March 1. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 11 am to 2 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

This year, the number of girl students appearing for the examinations has gone up from the last year. “The number of girl students appearing for both the Class 10 and 12 examinations has been in a signification rise from the last five years,” said the official.

The question papers will be distributed on the day of examination from the District Magistrate office and police station. “There will be a circle officer for each zone who will collect the papers on the day of examination and will hand over to the examination in-charge of the respective schools. The students will get the exam paper 15 minutes before the examination,” Shakuntala Kale said.

MSBSHSE has also instructed every school to talk with the district officials to impose section 144 on the day of examination. “The school administration has been requested to talk with the district officials so that section 144 can be imposed on the day of examination to curb the movement of the unauthorised persons in and around the exam centre,” mentioned the official.

The board has appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers who will work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process, mentioned the official.

The admit card for the Maharashtra board examinations has been released. The students can download the admit card from the official website, mahahsscboard.in by using the user name and password. For the HSC (class XII) examination the board has also allowed taking the exam through online mode for military students.