The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the 2027 examination timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations.
As per the announced schedule, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 written examinations will be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, while the SSC Class 10 written examinations are scheduled from February 15 to March 11, 2027.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam Timetable 2027
|Date (Day)
|First Half Subjects (11 am Shift)
|Second Half Subjects (3 pm Shift)
|15 February, 2027
(Monday)
|Marathi (01), Hindi (02), Urdu (04), Gujarati (05), Kannada (06), Tamil (07), Telugu (08), Malayalam (09), Sindhi (10), Bengali (11), Punjabi (12)
|German (34), French (35)
|16 February, 2027
(Tuesday)
|Multi Skill Assistant Technician / Introduction to Basic Technology (X1), Four Wheeler Service Assistant (X2), Store Operation Assistant (X3), Assistant Beauty Therapist (X4), Tourism and Hospitality – Food & Beverage Service Trainee (X6), Agriculture – Solanaceous Crop Cultivator (X7), Junior Field Technician Home Appliances (X8), Home Care – Home Health Aide (X9), Mechanical Technology (91), Electrical Technology (92), Electronics Technology (93), IT-ITes – Domestic Data Entry Operator (94), Power – Consumer Energy Meter Technician (95), Physical Education (Sport) – Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator (96), Apparels – Sewing Machine Operator (97), Assistant – Plumber General (98), BFSI – Microfinance Executive (99)
|—
|18 February, 2027
(Thursday)
|Marathi (16), Kannada (20), Tamil (21), Telugu (22), Malayalam (23), Sindhi (24), Bengali (25), Punjabi (26), Marathi (Composite) (A)
|—
|20 February, 2027
(Saturday)
|Urdu (18), Gujarati (19), Sanskrit (27), Pali (28), Ardhamagadhi (29), Persian (30), Arabic (31), Avesta (32), Pahlavi (33), Russian (36)
|—
|22 February, 2027
(Monday)
|English (First Language) (03), English (Third Language) (17)
|—
|24 February, 2027
(Wednesday)
|Hindi (Second/Third Language) (15), Hindi (Composite) (B)
|—
|26 February, 2027
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(Friday)
|Urdu (Composite) (C), Sanskrit (Composite) (D), Pali (Composite) (E), Ardhamagadhi (Composite) (F), Arabic (Composite) (G), Persian (Composite) (H), French (Composite) (I), German (Composite) (J), Russian (Composite) (K), Kannada (Composite) (L), Tamil (Composite) (M), Telugu (Composite) (N), Malayalam (Composite) (P), Sindhi (Composite) (Q), Punjabi (Composite) (R), Bengali (Composite) (S), Gujarati (Composite) (T)
|—
|02 March, 2027
(Tuesday)
|Mathematics Part-I Algebra (71), Arithmetic – Only for eligible Divyang Candidates (76)
|—
|04 March, 2027
(Thursday)
|Mathematics Part-II Geometry (71)
|—
|08 March, 2027
(Monday)
|Science and Technology Part-I (72), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science – Only for eligible Divyang Candidates (77)
|—
|11 March, 2027
(Thursday)
|Science and Technology Part-II (72)
|—
|13 March, 2027
(Saturday)
|Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science (73)
|—
|15 March, 2027
(Monday)
|Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography (73)
|—
The board has also announced the schedule for practical, oral, graded and internal assessment examinations. For HSC students, these assessments will be held from January 20 to February 6, 2027. SSC practical, oral and internal assessments are scheduled between January 28 and February 13, 2027.
Maharashtra HSC Class 12th General Exam Timetable 2027
|Date (Day)
|First Half Subjects (11 am Shift)
|Second Half Subjects (3 pm Shift)
|11 February, 2027
(Thursday)
|Maharashtri Prakrut (27), Sanskrit (33)
|Ardhamagadhi (16), Russian (20), Arabic (36)
|12 February, 2027
(Friday)
|Logic (47), Physics (54)
|—
|13 February, 2027
(Saturday)
|Organization of Commerce & Management (51)
|—
|15 February, 2027
(Monday)
|—
|Secretarial Practice (52), Home Management (61), Education (78)
|16 February, 2027
(Tuesday)
|Chemistry (55)
|Political Science (42)
|17 February, 2027
(Wednesday)
|Economics (49)
|—
|18 February, 2027
(Thursday)
|Child Development (43), Agriculture Science and Technology (75), Animal Science and Technology (76)
|—
|20 February, 2027
(Saturday)
|Mathematics & Statistics (Arts & Science) (40), Mathematics & Statistics (Commerce) (88)
|Percussion Instruments (69)
|22 February, 2027
(Monday)
|Geology (41)
|Co-operation (53)
|23 February, 2027
(Tuesday)
|Biology (56), History & Development of Indian Music (65)
|—
|24 February, 2027
(Wednesday)
|Food Science & Technology (62)
|Philosophy (46), History of Art & Appreciation (60)
|25 February, 2027
(Thursday)
|Book Keeping & Accountancy (50)
|Textiles (44)
|26 February, 2027
(Friday)
|—
|Defence Studies (77)
|27 February, 2027
(Saturday)
|Psychology (48)
|—
|02 March, 2027
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(Tuesday)
|Multi Skill Technician Electrical (E3), Multi Skill Technician Food Processing (E6), Field Technician Other Home Appliances (F6), Power – Distribution Lineman (F8), Specialized Sewing Machine Operator (G1), Advance Plumbing Technician (G2), Four Wheeler Service Technician (G3), Retail Sales Associate (G4), Healthcare – General Duty Assistant (G5), Beauty Therapist (G6), Physical Education (Sport) – Fitness Trainer (G7), Agriculture Microirrigation Technician (G8), Tourism & Hospitality Customer Service Executive Meet & Greet (G9)
|Electrical Maintenance (Bifocal Paper-I) (A1), Mechanical Maintenance (Bifocal Paper-I) (A2), Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing (Bifocal Paper-I) (A3), General Civil Engineering (Bifocal Paper-I) (A4), Electronics (Bifocal Paper-I) (C2), Computer Science (Bifocal Paper-I) (D9), Banking (Commerce Group Paper-I) (A5), Office Management (Commerce Group Paper-I) (A7), Marketing and Salesmanship (Commerce Group Paper-I) (A8), Small Industries and Self-Employment (Commerce Group Paper-I) (A9), Animal Science and Dairying (Agriculture Group Paper-I) (B2), Crop Science (Agriculture Group Paper-I) (B4), Horticulture (Agriculture Group Paper-I) (B5), Fish Processing Technology (Fishery Group Paper-I) (B9), Fresh Water Fish Culture (Fishery Group Paper-I) (C1)
|03 March, 2027
(Wednesday)
|Geography (39)
|Animal Science and Dairying (Agriculture Group Paper-II) (B2), Crop Science (Agriculture Group Paper-II) (B4), Horticulture (Agriculture Group Paper-II) (B5), Fish Processing Technology (Fishery Group Paper-II) (B9), Fresh Water Fish Culture (Fishery Group Paper-II) (C1)
|04 March, 2027
(Thursday)
|—
|Animal Science and Dairying (Agriculture Group Paper-II) (B2), Crop Science (Agriculture Group Paper-II) (B4), Horticulture (Agriculture Group Paper-II) (B5), Fish Processing Technology (Fishery Group Paper-II) (B9), Fresh Water Fish Culture (Fishery Group Paper-II) (C1)
|05 March, 2027
(Friday)
|History (38)
|—
|08 March, 2027
(Monday)
|Electrical Maintenance (Bifocal Paper-II) (AA), Electronics Technology (BA), Field Technician – Computing and Peripherals (BA), Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing (Group-3) (—), Auto Service Technician L4 (CA), Computer Science (Group-4) (—), General Civil Engineering (Group-5) (AC), General Mason (—), Mechanical Maintenance (Group-6) (—), Plumber – General (BC), Banking Marketing and Salesmanship (Group-7) (—), Business Correspondent and Business Facilitator (CC), Animal Science and Dairy Dairy Farmer / Dairy Entrepreneur (DC), Crop Science Organic Grower (AE), Horticulture Floriculturist Open Cultivation (BE)
|—
|09 March, 2027
(Tuesday)
|Sociology (45)
|—
|11 March, 2027
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(Thursday)
|Electrical Maintenance – Lineman Distribution (Bifocal Paper-II) (AB), Electronics Technology – Field Technician Air Conditioner (Bifocal Paper-II) (BB), Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing (Bifocal Paper-II) (—), Auto Service Technician Two and Three Wheeler (Bifocal Paper-II) (CB), Computer Science – Junior Software Developer (Bifocal Paper-II) (DB), General Civil Engineering – Construction Painter and Decorator (Bifocal Paper-II) (AD), Mechanical Maintenance (Group-6) (—), Agriculture Machinery Operator (Group-6) (BD), Banking Marketing and Salesmanship (Group-7) (—), Distributor Salesman (Group-7) (CD), Animal Science and Dairy – Small Poultry Farmer (Group-8) (DD), Crop Science – Irrigation Service Technician (Group-9) (AF), Horticulture – Gardener (Group-10) (BF)
|—
Note that the circular also specifies that the online examination for Information Technology will be conducted on March 12, 13, and 15, 2027 (Morning Shift: 11 am to 1:30 pm; Afternoon Shift: 3 pm to 5:30 pm). The online exam for General Knowledge will take place on March 16, 17, and 18, 2027 (Morning Shift: 11 am to 1 pm; Afternoon Shift: 3 pm to 5 pm).