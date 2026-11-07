The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the 2027 examination timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examinations.

As per the announced schedule, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 written examinations will be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, while the SSC Class 10 written examinations are scheduled from February 15 to March 11, 2027.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exam Timetable 2027

Date (Day) First Half Subjects (11 am Shift) Second Half Subjects (3 pm Shift) 15 February, 2027 Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. (Monday) Marathi (01), Hindi (02), Urdu (04), Gujarati (05), Kannada (06), Tamil (07), Telugu (08), Malayalam (09), Sindhi (10), Bengali (11), Punjabi (12) German (34), French (35) 16 February, 2027 (Tuesday) Multi Skill Assistant Technician / Introduction to Basic Technology (X1), Four Wheeler Service Assistant (X2), Store Operation Assistant (X3), Assistant Beauty Therapist (X4), Tourism and Hospitality – Food & Beverage Service Trainee (X6), Agriculture – Solanaceous Crop Cultivator (X7), Junior Field Technician Home Appliances (X8), Home Care – Home Health Aide (X9), Mechanical Technology (91), Electrical Technology (92), Electronics Technology (93), IT-ITes – Domestic Data Entry Operator (94), Power – Consumer Energy Meter Technician (95), Physical Education (Sport) – Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator (96), Apparels – Sewing Machine Operator (97), Assistant – Plumber General (98), BFSI – Microfinance Executive (99) — 18 February, 2027 (Thursday) Marathi (16), Kannada (20), Tamil (21), Telugu (22), Malayalam (23), Sindhi (24), Bengali (25), Punjabi (26), Marathi (Composite) (A) — 20 February, 2027 (Saturday) Urdu (18), Gujarati (19), Sanskrit (27), Pali (28), Ardhamagadhi (29), Persian (30), Arabic (31), Avesta (32), Pahlavi (33), Russian (36) — 22 February, 2027 (Monday) English (First Language) (03), English (Third Language) (17) — 24 February, 2027 (Wednesday) Hindi (Second/Third Language) (15), Hindi (Composite) (B) — 26 February, 2027 Story continues below this ad (Friday) Urdu (Composite) (C), Sanskrit (Composite) (D), Pali (Composite) (E), Ardhamagadhi (Composite) (F), Arabic (Composite) (G), Persian (Composite) (H), French (Composite) (I), German (Composite) (J), Russian (Composite) (K), Kannada (Composite) (L), Tamil (Composite) (M), Telugu (Composite) (N), Malayalam (Composite) (P), Sindhi (Composite) (Q), Punjabi (Composite) (R), Bengali (Composite) (S), Gujarati (Composite) (T) — 02 March, 2027 (Tuesday) Mathematics Part-I Algebra (71), Arithmetic – Only for eligible Divyang Candidates (76) — 04 March, 2027 (Thursday) Mathematics Part-II Geometry (71) — 08 March, 2027 (Monday) Science and Technology Part-I (72), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science – Only for eligible Divyang Candidates (77) — 11 March, 2027 (Thursday) Science and Technology Part-II (72) — 13 March, 2027 (Saturday) Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science (73) — 15 March, 2027 (Monday) Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography (73) —

The board has also announced the schedule for practical, oral, graded and internal assessment examinations. For HSC students, these assessments will be held from January 20 to February 6, 2027. SSC practical, oral and internal assessments are scheduled between January 28 and February 13, 2027.