SSC 10th Result Maharashtra Board: How to check SSC result online

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: The examinations were initially to be conducted in April but were postponed to June due to the pandemic. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021: Dinkar Patil, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) today declared SSC, Class 10 results. As board exams were cancelled, internal assessments were used to calculate marks. About 99.95 percent students passed. The result link will be activated at 1 pm and students will be able to access their results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahasscboard.in.

Of the nine divisions, Konkan division has scored 100 per cent results. Of the 15,75,806 students who had registered for exams, schools sent assessment reports for 15,75,752 students. 90.25 per cent repeater students passed. Among districts, Konkan division has 100 per cent results while least pass percentage is from Nagpur division, 99.94 per cent.

This year too, girl students have managed to score better than the boys by scoring the pass percentage is 99.96% while boys are at 99.94%. Among the total of 16,58,624 students, 9.09 lakh are boys and 7.48 lakh are girls who registered for the exam this year.

Maharashtra HSC Class 10 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites — result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahasscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

In view of the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Board this year did not conduct the SSC Class 10 examinations. The examinations were initially to be conducted in April but were postponed to June due to the pandemic.

This year, students will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in Class 9 and 10. Both components will carry 50% weightage. The 50% weightage given to Class 10 marks, will be divided into two components- 30 marks for internal assessments and 20 marks for practicals/ homework/ assignments.

A seven-member committee was formed at every school level headed by the school principal to ensure no malpractice takes place during assessment and disciplinary action can be initiated by the committee for the same. If students are unsatisfied with their results, they can appear for the Class Improvement Scheme examinations which will be conducted once the pandemic situation improves.