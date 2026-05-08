SSC 10th Result 2026 Maharashtra Time: Direct link to check results at education.indianexpress.com

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 at 11 am; the link will be active at 1 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official board websites of the Maharashtra Board. Alternatively, students will also be able to check their SSC results 2026 directly on the IE Education portal.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Maharashtra SSC examinations, leading to heavy traffic on official portals immediately after the result declaration. To help students access their marks more smoothly, the IE Education portal provides an alternate platform to check and download provisional marksheets online.