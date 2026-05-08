SSC 10th Result 2026 Maharashtra Time: Direct link to check results at education.indianexpress.com

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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 at 11 am; the link will be active at 1 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official board websites of the Maharashtra Board. Alternatively, students will also be able to check their SSC results 2026 directly on the IE Education portal.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Maharashtra SSC examinations, leading to heavy traffic on official portals immediately after the result declaration. To help students access their marks more smoothly, the IE Education portal provides an alternate platform to check and download provisional marksheets online.
Also read | Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026: When can I check MSBSHSE results?
Students are advised to keep their roll number and mother’s first name ready before checking the result. The online marksheet available initially will be provisional in nature, while original mark sheets will later be distributed through schools.
Step 1: Visit the IE Education result page once the result link is activated.
Step 2: Click on the link for “Maharashtra SSC Result 2026”.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother’s first name in the required fields.
Step 4: Submit the details by clicking on the “View Result” or “Submit” button.
Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC 2026 marksheet will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.
Apart from the IE Education portal, the results will also be available on the official websites at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in, as well as the DigiLocker portal. Students can verify details mentioned on the marksheet, including name, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status, after downloading the result.