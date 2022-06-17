scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result today, check websites here

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022, MSBSHSE Class 10th SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022, once released, will be available on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hscmahresult.org.in. Know pass percentage, websites and toppers' names here

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 9:00:22 am
Students may check their SSC results 2021 on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result for SSC or class 10 board examinations on June 17, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Thursday through a video message shared on her Twitter handle. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 result link will be active at 1 pm while the pass percentage and other information will be out at 11 am. The students can view their results on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hscmahresult.org.in.

Students will be able to check SSC or class 10 by entering the registration details in the login window. The results will include the marks secured by the students in subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. The Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was conducted from March 15 to April 4.

The SSC exam was held between March 15 and April 4. After a gap of one year, the MSBSHSE SSC exam was conducted in a traditional pen-paper format this year.

This year, 16.38 lakh students registered for their class 10 exam, which included 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls. In the Mumbai division alone, 37,3840 students registered for it. MSBSHSE has last week released the HSC exam result.

 

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022 Updates: Websites to check scores are mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hscmahresult.org.in

Last year, SSC students were evaluated on the basis of their marks in Class 9 and 10. Both components carried 50 per cent weightage. The 50 per cent weightage was given to class 10 marks, and was divided into two components — 30 marks for internal assessments and 20 marks for practicals/ homework/ assignments. After a decade-low pass percentage in previous years, 2020 saw a huge rise of 18.20 percentage points as compared to 2019. The overall pass percentage of fresh candidates who appeared for the March 2020 examinations was 95.30 per cent.

