Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 declared, over 1 lakh score 90%

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education today declared the SSC 10th Board exam results 2021. The pass percentage has gone up with 99.95 percent students have passed the board exams. This is the highest pass percentage recorded by the SSC Board so far. A total of 957 students have received 100 percent marks while 1,04,633 students received more than 90 percent marks.

Of all the nine divisions in the state, Konkan division has scored 100 per cent results while Nagpur holds the least pass percentage of 99.94 per cent. Of the 15,75,806 students who had registered for the Maharashtra SSC board exams, the schools sent assessment reports for 15,75,752 students.

The results of 4,952 students have been held back. While the schools had sent assessment reports of students, 759 students have failed in the board exams because they either did not submit required assignments or scored low. A total of 365 students who could not clear the Maharashtra SSC 10th Board result have qualified for ATKT – Allowed To Keep Term. ATKT is a system in Indian Education in which failed students can move to the next grade if they have failed in 1to 4 subjects.

The Maharashtra SSC Board 10th board exams had been cancelled keeping in mind the pandemic and the rising Covid cases. The students have been evaluated based on marks scored in 9th and 10th with a 50-50 weightage. The 50% weightage given to Class 10 marks, will be divided into two components- 30 marks for internal assessments and 20 marks for practicals/ homework/ assignments.