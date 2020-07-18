Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Tentative date, passing marks

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be announced soon (Representational image) Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be announced soon (Representational image)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the result of class 10 board exams or SSC results by the next week. Going by the trend of previous years, the result for Maharashtra Board class 10 exams is announced a week after the declaration of Maharashtra HSC results.

Since the MSBSHSE Inter results 2020 have been declared on July 17, the class 10 results can be expected to be out anytime next week, however, the official dates are yet to be announced. Due to the pandemic, the result and academic schedules have been delayed this year for all the state and central education boards.

About 17 lakh students had registered for the board exams. This year’s result will be unique as the board is announcing results without conducting all the exams. The geography exam could not take place due to the rising number of cases of coronavirus. The marks for this exam will be allotted based on internal assessment.

In order to be informed immediately about the result declaration and other important news, students can register with indianexpress.com by filling in the box below –

Once declared, the result will be available at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

To pass the Maharashtra SSC exam, students need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject. In 2019, only 77.10 per cent of students who appeared for the exam could clear it. In 2018, the pass percentage was at 89.41 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd