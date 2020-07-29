scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Top News
Live now

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: How will students be marked for cancelled exam

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020, MSBSHSE Class 10th SSC Result 2020 at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in LIVE Updates: The result will be announced today at 1 pm. The students can check the results through the websites- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2020 9:46:09 am
maharashtra ssc result, ssc result 2020, ssc result 2020 maharashtra, ssc result, maharashtra ssc result 2020, maharashtra 10th result 2020, maharashtra board ssc results, maharashtra board ssc results 2020, sscresult.mkcl.org, www.mahresult.nic.in, mahresult.nic.in ssc result, result.mkcl.org, maharashtra board 10th results 2020, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, msbshse ssc result 2020, msbshse ssc result, msbshse 10th result 2020 Maharashtra SSC result LIVE 2020: Check at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: After announcing the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), today Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare SSC or class 10 examination will get their result today. The result will be announced at 1 pm, following which it will be available at the websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

The board exam which was scheduled to be concluded on April 1, was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pending papers on geography and vocational subjects were later cancelled following heavy criticism. For the subject, students will be evaluated on the basis of the average score.

The SSC results were usually announced in either May or June, but this time it was delayed, as the evaluation process was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 17,65,898 candidates have registered for the Secondary School Certificate examinations starting today in Maharashtra. Of these, 2,85,642 students are from the Pune division which includes Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, and Dolour.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com, check direct link 

09:46 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Pass percentage expected to rise

Last year, the pass percentage or the number of students clearing the exam went as low as 12%. It was considered to be the lowest pass percentage in a declared. In 2019, only 77.10 per cent of students who appeared for the exam could clear it. In 2018, the pass percentage was at 89.41 per cent. Thus, this year, the same is expected to bounce back

09:37 (IST)29 Jul 2020
How will students be marked on geography exam?

The geography exam could not take place due to the rising number of cases of coronavirus. The marks for this exam will be allotted based on internal assessment. Several reports also claimed that the average of the marks obtained in the subjects for which exams were held could also be taken into consideration.

09:29 (IST)29 Jul 2020
How many marks are needed to pass?

To pass the Maharashtra SSC exam, students need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject

09:21 (IST)29 Jul 2020
When to check result?

Students should be able to check their result at 1 pm. Last year too the result was announced at the same time. Since a huge number of students will be checking the results at the same time, a slow website can be expected. 

09:19 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Websites to check result

Aper the official communication by the board, the result will be available at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. 

09:13 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Maharashtra SSC result today

Over 17.65 lakh students who have registered to appear for Maharashtra Board 10th or SSC result will get their detailed score today. Result being declared without holding all exams. Students to get marks based on 'average' for the pending exam.

maharashtra ssc result, ssc result 2020, ssc result 2020 maharashtra, ssc result, maharashtra ssc result 2020, maharashtra 10th result 2020, maharashtra board ssc results, maharashtra board ssc results 2020, sscresult.mkcl.org, www.mahresult.nic.in, mahresult.nic.in ssc result, result.mkcl.org, maharashtra board 10th results 2020, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, msbshse ssc result 2020, msbshse ssc result, msbshse 10th result 2020

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Last year, the pass percent was recorded at 77.10 per cent, the lowest in 10 years. A total of 89.41 per cent students cleared the exam in 2018. A student needs to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the SSC exams. Once the result is announced, those who have passed the exam will be issued with an original mark sheet and it can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X