Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: How will students be marked for cancelled exam

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: After announcing the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), today Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare SSC or class 10 examination will get their result today. The result will be announced at 1 pm, following which it will be available at the websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
The board exam which was scheduled to be concluded on April 1, was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pending papers on geography and vocational subjects were later cancelled following heavy criticism. For the subject, students will be evaluated on the basis of the average score.
The SSC results were usually announced in either May or June, but this time it was delayed, as the evaluation process was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 17,65,898 candidates have registered for the Secondary School Certificate examinations starting today in Maharashtra. Of these, 2,85,642 students are from the Pune division which includes Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, and Dolour.
Last year, the pass percentage or the number of students clearing the exam went as low as 12%. It was considered to be the lowest pass percentage in a declared. In 2019, only 77.10 per cent of students who appeared for the exam could clear it. In 2018, the pass percentage was at 89.41 per cent. Thus, this year, the same is expected to bounce back
The geography exam could not take place due to the rising number of cases of coronavirus. The marks for this exam will be allotted based on internal assessment. Several reports also claimed that the average of the marks obtained in the subjects for which exams were held could also be taken into consideration.
To pass the Maharashtra SSC exam, students need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject
Students should be able to check their result at 1 pm. Last year too the result was announced at the same time. Since a huge number of students will be checking the results at the same time, a slow website can be expected.
Aper the official communication by the board, the result will be available at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Over 17.65 lakh students who have registered to appear for Maharashtra Board 10th or SSC result will get their detailed score today. Result being declared without holding all exams. Students to get marks based on 'average' for the pending exam.