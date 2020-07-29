Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: How will students be marked for cancelled exam

Maharashtra SSC result LIVE 2020: Check at mahresults.nic.in Maharashtra SSC result LIVE 2020: Check at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: After announcing the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), today Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare SSC or class 10 examination will get their result today. The result will be announced at 1 pm, following which it will be available at the websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

The board exam which was scheduled to be concluded on April 1, was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pending papers on geography and vocational subjects were later cancelled following heavy criticism. For the subject, students will be evaluated on the basis of the average score.

The SSC results were usually announced in either May or June, but this time it was delayed, as the evaluation process was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 17,65,898 candidates have registered for the Secondary School Certificate examinations starting today in Maharashtra. Of these, 2,85,642 students are from the Pune division which includes Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, and Dolour.