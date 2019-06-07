Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the result for class 10 or Maharashtra Board SSC result on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

There is a considerable fall in the pass percentage as last year 89.41 per cent students cleared the exam. This year, a fall of 12.31 per cent is observed in pass percentage. Out of over 16 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 77.10 per cent students cleared the exam.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards.

MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019: How to check

The students have to click the result link on the official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com. Click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.