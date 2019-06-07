Toggle Menu
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Declared, Results to be available at 1 pmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/maharashtra-board-ssc-10th-result-2019-declared-mahresult-nic-in-maharashtraeducation-com-live-updates-5770699/

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Declared, Results to be available at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2019 at @mahresult.nic.in LIVE Updates: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards

maharashtra ssc result, maharashtra ssc result 2019, maharashtra 10th result 2019, maharashtra board ssc results, maharashtra board ssc results 2019, maharashtra board 10th results 2019, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, msbshse ssc result 2019, msbshse ssc result
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE: The results will be available at the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com from 1 pm onwards. Representational Image 

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the result for class 10 or Maharashtra Board SSC result on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

There is a considerable fall in the pass percentage as last year 89.41 per cent students cleared the exam. This year, a fall of 12.31 per cent is observed in pass percentage. Out of over 16 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 77.10 per cent students cleared the exam.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards.

READ | MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th result declared: Pass percentage falls by over 12%

MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019: How to check

The students have to click the result link on the official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com. Click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 10 results today at 1 pm at the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, check updates in Hindi 

Girls outperform boys in Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams

The girl students have outperformed boys in Maharashtra SSC Class 10 examinations. While the pass percentage of girl students is 82.82 per cent, a total of 72.18 per cent male students cleared the SSC examination successfully.

77.10% passed Maharashtra Board SSC 10th exam

A total of 77.10 per cent students cleared the Maharashtra Board SSC 10th examinations. The girls have outperformed boys with 82.82 pass percent

MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com 

Step 2: Click on the 'download result link'

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Websites to check Maharashtra Board SSC results

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019 today

The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the result for class 10 or Maharashtra Board SSC result on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The results will be available at the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

maharashtra ssc result, maharashtra ssc result 2019, maharashtra 10th result 2019, maharashtra board ssc results, maharashtra board ssc results 2019, maharashtra board 10th results 2019, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, msbshse ssc result 2019, msbshse ssc result

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE: The results will be available at the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com from 1 pm onwards

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019 LIVE: To be considered passed in the Maharashtra state board exams, candidates need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in theory of every subject. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 89.41 per cent. Since many years the pass percentage has been around 88-89 per cent.

The Madhyamik Class 10 results will be available at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the results will be available at the private websites indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tathagata Datta tops in Tripura Madhyamik exams, pass percentage is 64.60%
2 Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019 declared: When and where to check via websites
3 Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 declared: How to check results via websites, mobile, app