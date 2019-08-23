Toggle Menu
Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Check time, direct link

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates: The MSBSHSE will declare the result at 1 pm. The candidates can check the score through the website- mahresult.nic.in

The results will be declared at 1 pm

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates: The results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 supplementary examinations will be announced on Friday, August 23, 2019. A total of 1,28,914 students took the examination that was conducted in July.

The results will be declared at 1 pm. The candidates can check their marks through the website- mahresult.nic.in.

Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks have to attach a photocopy of the online mark sheet. The candidates who want to obtain photocopies of their answersheets can apply between the scheduled dates which will be released soon along with a copy of the online marksheet and prescribed fees.

Results will be declared at mahresult.nic.in

Over 2 lakh appeared for supplementary exams

In the regular MSBSHSE result declared in May, a total of 14,21,936 students appeared for the examination, out of which 12,21,159 passed the exam, taking the pass percentage to 85.88%.  For the remaining 2 lakh, candidates who could not clear the exam, supplementary exams were conducted as a second chance.

MSBSHSE HSC 12th passing marks

Just like the regular exams, in supplementary exams too, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam.

MSBSHSE HSC 12th supplementary result 2019 will be declared at 1 pm

MSBSHSE HSC 12th supplementary result 2019 LIVE: The results of Class 12 examination was declared on May 29, 2019. The stream-wise pass percentage this year was — Science (92.60 per cent), Arts (73.54 per cent), Commerce (88.28 per cent) and minimum competency Vocational Course ( 78.93 per cent).

