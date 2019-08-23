Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Check time, direct link

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates: The results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 supplementary examinations will be announced on Friday, August 23, 2019. A total of 1,28,914 students took the examination that was conducted in July.

The results will be declared at 1 pm. The candidates can check their marks through the website- mahresult.nic.in.

Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks have to attach a photocopy of the online mark sheet. The candidates who want to obtain photocopies of their answersheets can apply between the scheduled dates which will be released soon along with a copy of the online marksheet and prescribed fees.