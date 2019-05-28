Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2019: When and where to check

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of HSC or class 12 exams on May 28. The board will activate the class 12 result link at 1 pm, however, the result will be announced at around 11 at a press conference. Over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations which were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2019.

Once the result is declared, students can check the same at official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the websites maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The results will be available at the websites from 1 pm.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 via SMS

Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

From the day after the results, requests for re-evaluation and photocopy of answer books will be accepted.

The forms will be available on the above-mentioned websites. While requests for re-evaluation will be accepted after submitting a copy of self-attested result till June 7, requests for photocopy of answer books will be accepted till June 17.