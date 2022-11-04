Maharashtra MSBSHSE extends registration deadline for Class 10th, 12th

Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today extended the deadline to register for classes 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) examination for regular, repeater and private candidates.

Students can now register for HSC exam will November 15 with the regular fees, and until November 31, with a late fee. For SSC, the last date for registration of candidates is November 25.

According to the first declared schedule, the process of registration for the regular candidates for HSC was going to end on October 21 and form filling of private, repeaters and other candidates was going to start on October 22. However, later, the registration deadline for regular candidates was extended from October 22 to November 5. The earlier deadline for registration of SSC candidates was November 10.

However, principals had demanded an extension in the dates citing Diwali break. Schools had claimed that the form filling was incomplete due to festivities.

On Friday morning, the Maharashtra state board declared the new schedule, according to which examination forms and registration fees of all HSC candidates including regular, private, transfer of credit, repeater, vocational stream students and others, who wish to appear for HSC 2023 exams can be filled from November 6 to November 15. The junior colleges will have time till December 7 to complete the process of submission of registration fees and pre-list to the divisional offices of the Maharashtra state board.

Similarly, for all SSC candidates including regular, private and repeaters, forms can be filled between November 11 to November 25. High schools will have time till December 1 to complete the process of submission of registration fees and pre-list to the divisional offices of the Maharashtra state board.