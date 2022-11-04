scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Maharashtra MSBSHSE extends registration deadline for Class 10th, 12th

Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: School principals had demanded an extension in the dates citing Diwali break. Schools had claimed that the form filling was incomplete due to festivities.

Maharashtra Board, exams datesheet, Maharashtra Board registration linkThe extension was announced on Friday morning. (Representative image. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today extended the deadline to register for classes 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) examination for regular, repeater and private candidates.

Students can now register for HSC exam will November 15 with the regular fees, and until November 31, with a late fee. For SSC, the last date for registration of candidates is November 25.

Read |Over 20,000 schools shut during 2021-22, decline in number of teachers: Ministry

According to the first declared schedule, the process of registration for the regular candidates for HSC was going to end on October 21 and form filling of private, repeaters and other candidates was going to start on October 22. However, later, the registration deadline for regular candidates was extended from October 22 to November 5. The earlier deadline for registration of SSC candidates was November 10.

However, principals had demanded an extension in the dates citing Diwali break. Schools had claimed that the form filling was incomplete due to festivities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship
Also read |Pandemic effect: Dip in number of schools, surge in teacher exits

On Friday morning, the Maharashtra state board declared the new schedule, according to which examination forms and registration fees of all HSC candidates including regular, private, transfer of credit, repeater, vocational stream students and others, who wish to appear for HSC 2023 exams can be filled from November 6 to November 15. The junior colleges will have time till December 7 to complete the process of submission of registration fees and pre-list to the divisional offices of the Maharashtra state board.

Similarly, for all SSC candidates including regular, private and repeaters, forms can be filled between November 11 to November 25. High schools will have time till December 1 to complete the process of submission of registration fees and pre-list to the divisional offices of the Maharashtra state board.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 12:30:52 pm
Next Story

Netflix Basic with Ads plan: What to expect when it launches in India

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement