Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exam results today: Here’s how to check marks online

Maharashtra Board HSC. SSC supplementary exam results 2020: Check result at maharesults.nic.in (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exam results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results for the supplementary exams held for the class 10 and class 12 board exams today – December 23 at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official websites, maharesults.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Supplementary exams are held for students who are unable to clear all subjects in the annual exams. Those who fail in one or more subjects at the time were given a second chance to appear for the supplementary exams. The result of these exams will be declared today. To check their score students need to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the supplementary result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Students need to keep their roll number handy while checking the results. This year in SSC result, as many as 95.3 per cent of students who appeared for the exam had cleared it. There was a jump of 18.2 per cent in the pass percentage as compared to the previous year. In Class 12 or HSC, The overall pass percentage also improved, going up by 4.78 percentage points from 85.88 last year to 90.66 this year.

