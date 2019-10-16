Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC exam 2019 time table released at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct Higher Secondary School Certificate (class 12) examination from February 18 while the State Secondary Certificate (class 10) examination will begin from March 3 and conclude on March 23. The timetable is available on the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

In case a student or their parents have any objection with the Maharashtra Board time table, they can raise it within 15 days. The last paper for the HSC exam will be held on March 18.

Every year, over 11 lakh candidates appear for their HSC exam while nearly 17 lakh students sit for their SSC exam. Last year, of the 11,98,859 who appeared for HSC exam from across the state, 10,79,332 were declared pass. In Mumbai division, 2,54,138 passed the exam out of the total 2,87,814 students who appeared.

Similarly, 16.18 lakh students who took the class 10 exam, 12.47 lakh passed.