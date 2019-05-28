Maharashtra Board HSC results today: How to apply for re-evaluation

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results for Class 12 will be declared online on Tuesday at 1 pm.

From the day after the results, requests for re-evaluation and photocopy of answer books will be accepted.

The forms will be available on the above-mentioned websites. While requests for re-evaluation will be accepted after submitting a copy of self-attested result till June 7, requests for photocopy of answer books will be accepted till June 17.

Students can check their results on http://www.mahresult.nic.in; http://www.hscresult.mkcl.org; http://www.maharashtraeducation.com and http://www.maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Pass Percentage for Maharashtra HSC examination

The Maharashtra Board in 2014 had made a slight change in the pass percentage of students of HSC and SSC exams. While the aggregate marks to be considered as pass should be 35 per cent but the minimum marks needed in theory exam is lowered to 20 per cent.

This year, a total of 2,957 examination centres were set up across the state where 5,69,476 students from science stream, 4,82,372 from humanities, 3,81,446 from commerce and 58,012 from vocational studies took the test. For the first time, applications for the examination were accepted online through Saral portal this year. Question paper pattern has been revised this year.