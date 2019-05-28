Maharashtra Board HSC results to be declared online today

THE MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results for Class 12 will be declared online on Tuesday at 1 pm.

Students can check their results on http://www.mahresult.nic.in; http://www.hscresult.mkcl.org; http://www.maharashtraeducation.com and http://www.maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com.

Students will also be able to receive their results through SMS. For this, students need to send ‘MHHSC <space><seat number>’ to 57766. For information on colleges, students can visit http://www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

From the day after the results, requests for re-evaluation and photocopy of answer books will be accepted.

The forms will be available on the above-mentioned websites. While requests for re-evaluation will be accepted after submitting a copy of self-attested result till June 7, requests for photocopy of answer books will be accepted till June 17.