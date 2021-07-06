Maharashtra board HSC results: MSBSHSE releases timetable for finalising Class 12 results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the timetable for the tabulation of marks for class 12 board exams 2020-21 based on internal assessments by the school. A deadline of July 21 has been set for headmasters to fill students’ marks into the online system of the state board. It is expected that the state board results will be declared by July 31.

“I’m requesting all junior colleges, teachers to adhere to the schedule for timely declaration of results. For a fair and objective assessment, all stakeholders must read the procedures laid down carefully and ensure that their roles and responsibilities are clearly understood. I’m confident that our colleges, teachers will undertake the process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency and care,” said state school education minister, Varsha Gaikwad.

Read | Maha SCERT to conduct survey among students of Class 2 to 8 to assess learning outcomes and efficacy of bridge course

According to the schedule released by MSBSHSE, on July 7 between 11 am to 1 pm, a training programme would be conducted through YouTube for all teachers and principals on the marking system. Between July 7 to 14, assessments are to be carried out of those students who have not had any kind of internal assessment – unit tests, term exams, home assignments, projects – due to the Covid-19 situation.

Class teachers then have to send each student’s final marks to the results committee set up at the high school/junior college level. Between July 8th to July 17, the results committee has to scrutinise the final marks sent by the class teacher. From July 14th to July 21, headmasters/ principals have to fill the final marks of the student into the online system of the state board. From July 23, MSBSHSE divisional and state boards will do the necessary work for the declaration of results.

Read | A Covid revision for 2022: CBSE plans two Board exams for 10, 12; reduced syllabus

A seven-member results committee headed by the school principal has to be formed immediately which will take a meeting of all subject teachers and ensure they understand the methodology to calculate marks, tabulate results within deadline and also scrutinise the results before they are sent to the state.

The results are to be tabulated for nearly 14 lakh Class 12, higher secondary certificate students.

Marks will be calculated on the basis of a three-year assessment formula, similar to the one adopted by the CBSE. The scores of HSC students will be calculated on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of Class 11 and remaining based on college-level assessment in Class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the practical component, marks will be awarded based on the state board’s existing policy.

The same mode of assessment will also be used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for minimum competency vocational courses, bifocal vocational courses & courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

As a relaxation, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSHSE) has decided to pass all students. Any student who gets less than the minimum score will be given grace marks and promoted to the next class.