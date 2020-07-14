Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Date and Time

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check result at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Representational image/ file Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check result at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will not announce the result of HSC, class 12 exams on Tuesday, July 14. A senior official from the board has confirmed to the indianexpress.com that the class 12 result will not be released on Tuesday, and students can expect their result soon. “The board will decide soon when to announce the result, but till now the officials have not been communicated any date for the announcement of plus 2 result. The result can be announced on July 15, but not today” the senior official told.

A total of 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam and 17.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam. While the Class 12 board examinations were conducted before the lockdown restrictions were imposed, only the geography paper of class 10 could not be conducted due to lockdown restrictions. The government then announced that marks for geography subject would be given based on average marks received in five other subjects of the examination. The result of class 10 exam is set to be declared by the month-end.

Once the results are released, students can check their results on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also get their results by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. The candidate would be required to fill the box below and they will be notified with their result and any updates regarding the same on their email and mobile phone via SMS.

A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the state SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with the original mark sheet, which needs to be collected by the students from their respective schools. The schools will distribute the mark sheet once get reopened.

