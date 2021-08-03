Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021: When and where to check Class 12 marks

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare HSC results today. The class 12 results will be available from 4 pm. Students will be able to check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.

The HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted this year due to the pandemic. The results have thus been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. The exams were previously to be conducted from April 23 till May 29 and the practicals were to be conducted from April 1 till April 22. However, the state soon announced the cancellation of HSC or class 12 examinations, in view of the pandemic.

The decision to cancel the HSC examinations came after the CBSE cancelled the CBSE Class 12 exams due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. This was followed by the CISCE cancelling ISC Class 12 exams. Several states including Goa, West Bengal, Odisha and others followed suit and cancelled Class 12 examinations in their respective states.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results: When and where to check

To check their results, students may visit any of the websites- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. On the homepage, students may click on the result link. They will then be directed to a new page, where they must enter details such as their roll number and their date of birth in order to log in. The result will then be available on the screen.

Meanwhile, the board declared class 10 results for the academic year 2020-21. This year the board recorded 99.95 pass per cent which is the highest the Maharashtra board has recorded for SSC results in the past 7 years. A total of 957 students received 100 per cent marks while 1,04,633 students received more than 90 per cent marks.