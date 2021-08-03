scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How were results evaluated this year?

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 3, 2021 1:06:25 pm
Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 resultMaharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra/ representational image)

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare HSC Class 12 results today via press conference. The results will be available from 4 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.

The results have thus been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Marks will be calculated on the basis of a three-year assessment formula, similar to the one adopted by the CBSE. 

The scores of HSC students will be calculated on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of class 11 and remaining based on college-level assessment in class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the practical component, marks will be awarded based on the state board’s existing policy.

The same mode of assessment will also be used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses, Bifocal Vocational Courses & courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Live Blog

Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 result LIVE updates: Check at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

13:06 (IST)03 Aug 2021
How were Maharashtra board HSC Class 12 results evaluated?

Students have been be assessed based on their performances in class 10, 11 and 12. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has also been permitted to pass all HSC students.

The overall assessment will be based on performance in theory papers and orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board’s prevailing policy. Each school had a result committee headed by the principal and comprising six teachers. They were responsible for the finalisation of results and the safekeeping of records.

13:01 (IST)03 Aug 2021
State education minister tweets step-by-step guide to check Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 result
12:55 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Students waiting must keep their roll number ready

The Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 result will be out at 4 pm today. To access scores, students will have to log in to official websites for which they would need their roll number or registrations. They're requested to keep it with them before opening official sites.

12:49 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Here's a list of websites where students can check Maharashtra board HSC class 12 results

Students can check their results post 4 pm on the following websites-

1.mahresult.nic.in

2. hscresult.mkcl.org,

3. hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

4. msbshse.co.in.

12:46 (IST)03 Aug 2021
How to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results today?

Step 1: Visit the official website (mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in)

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your detail like roll number or registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on screen, download and get a printout for future reference

12:43 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 results to be out today

The Maharashtra Board will declare the HSC or class 12th results today at 4 pm.

The class 12 results have been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. file

Due to a rise Covid-19 cases in the state, the HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted this year. The exams were previously to be conducted from April 23 till May 29 which were later postponed. However, the state soon announced the cancellation of HSC Class 12 examinations, in view of the pandemic.

