Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How were results evaluated this year?

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare HSC Class 12 results today via press conference. The results will be available from 4 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.

Due to a rise Covid-19 cases in the state, the HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted this year. The exams were previously to be conducted from April 23 till May 29 which were later postponed. However, the state soon announced the cancellation of HSC Class 12 examinations, in view of the pandemic.

The results have thus been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Marks will be calculated on the basis of a three-year assessment formula, similar to the one adopted by the CBSE.

The scores of HSC students will be calculated on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of class 11 and remaining based on college-level assessment in class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the practical component, marks will be awarded based on the state board’s existing policy.

The same mode of assessment will also be used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses, Bifocal Vocational Courses & courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).