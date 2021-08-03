Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How were results evaluated this year?

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare HSC Class 12 results today via press conference. The results will be available from 4 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.
Due to a rise Covid-19 cases in the state, the HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted this year. The exams were previously to be conducted from April 23 till May 29 which were later postponed. However, the state soon announced the cancellation of HSC Class 12 examinations, in view of the pandemic.
The results have thus been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Marks will be calculated on the basis of a three-year assessment formula, similar to the one adopted by the CBSE.
The scores of HSC students will be calculated on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of class 11 and remaining based on college-level assessment in class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the practical component, marks will be awarded based on the state board’s existing policy.
The same mode of assessment will also be used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses, Bifocal Vocational Courses & courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).
Students have been be assessed based on their performances in class 10, 11 and 12. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has also been permitted to pass all HSC students.
The overall assessment will be based on performance in theory papers and orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board’s prevailing policy. Each school had a result committee headed by the principal and comprising six teachers. They were responsible for the finalisation of results and the safekeeping of records.
The Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 result will be out at 4 pm today. To access scores, students will have to log in to official websites for which they would need their roll number or registrations. They're requested to keep it with them before opening official sites.
Students can check their results post 4 pm on the following websites-
1.mahresult.nic.in
2. hscresult.mkcl.org,
3. hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
4. msbshse.co.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website (mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in)
Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page
Step 3: Fill in your detail like roll number or registration number
Step 4: Result will appear on screen, download and get a printout for future reference
The Maharashtra Board will declare the HSC or class 12th results today at 4 pm.