Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: At what time will MSBSHSE declare results today?

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 examination on May 2 at 1 pm. However, State Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni, in a press note informed that pass percentage and other details will be announced at 11 am at the board’s Pune office. The HSC result link will be active at hscresult.mkcl.org and mahahsscboard.in. Additionally, students can check their HSC Class 12th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026 Live Updates

Students will be required to get a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and in aggregate in the Maharashtra board HSC exam 2026 to be declared pass.

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The board had conducted the Class 12 HSC examinations from February 10 to March 3, 2026 for a total of 7,99,773 students in the science stream, 3,80,692 in Arts, 3,20,152 in Commerce, 27,378 in the vocational stream, and 4,492 in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Live Updates May 2, 2026 07:16 AM IST MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2026 Live Updates: What is Maharashtra board result date and time? The Maharashtra board HSC result 2026 date and time to check and download result from official website is May 2, 2026, at 1:00 PM. However, the board will announce the result status, including pass percentages and division-wise result at 11 AM.