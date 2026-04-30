Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: MSBSHSE to announce results on May 2

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The much-awaited Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result will be declared on Saturday – May 2, 2026. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) made the announcement on Thursday. State Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said, “Students will be able to access their results online from 1 pm on Saturday.” He also highlighted that this year’s HSC result is being declared three days earlier than last year, when it was declared on May 5.
15,32,487 candidates across the state had registered for the HSC exam this year. 7,99,773 of these candidates were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).
It was conducted in a total of 9 divisions of Maharashtra State Board – Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, Konkan. Under the ‘copy-free-exam’ campaign, more than 3000 exam centres across the state were, for the first time, equipped with strict CCTV surveillance in every classroom to ensure strict vigilance.
Maharashtra Board HSC results will be available over DigiLocker
Among other measures under the ‘copy-free-exam’ campaign included identification of sensitive exam centres at the divisional level to ensure presence of sitting as well as flying squads to curb exam malpractices. Whereas schools functioning as exam centres were warned that if any copy case is found on their premises, their approval to function as exam centre would be revoked from the next academic year.
In a record disciplinary action linked to malpractices during board examinations the state board this year suspended 81 teaching and non-teaching staff members as part of intensified anti-copy campaign. Whereas a total of nine police cases have been filed this year by the Maharashtra state board in connection with exam malpractices.
The previous year’s HSC exams recorded a pass rate of 91.88 per cent, a slight decline from the 93.37 recorded the year before. The passing percentage for girls was 94.54 per cent while it was 89.51 per cent for boys.