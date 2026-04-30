Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: MSBSHSE to announce results on May 2

The much-awaited Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result will be declared on Saturday – May 2, 2026. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) made the announcement on Thursday. State Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said, “Students will be able to access their results online from 1 pm on Saturday.” He also highlighted that this year’s HSC result is being declared three days earlier than last year, when it was declared on May 5.

15,32,487 candidates across the state had registered for the HSC exam this year. 7,99,773 of these candidates were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).