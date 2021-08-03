Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: How to check score

August 3, 2021 3:09:28 pm
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare HSC Class 12 results today. The results will be available from 4 pm. Students will be able to check their results on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.
Maharashtra HSC Results 2021 LIVE Updates
The HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted this year due to the pandemic. The results have thus been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit official websites- mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, students may click on the result link
Step 3: On new page, enter details such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: The result will then be available on the screen
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: Alternative websites to check results
This year, students will not be able to check their results via SMS facility. MSBSHSE had released the class 10 result in July, however, the official websites crashed and the candidates had to face difficulty. There might be a heavy load at the websites, hence here is a list of alternative websites where one can check results –
— mahresult.nic.in
— mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
— hscresult.mkcl.org
This year, the board recorded 99.95 pass per cent in class 10 results which is the highest in the past 7 years. A total of 957 students received 100 per cent marks while 1,04,633 students received more than 90 per cent marks.
