Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 exam begins tomorrow, over 15 lakh to appear

Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2020: Over 15 lakh (15,05,027) students have registered for the February-March 2020 examinations, scheduled from February 18. In Pune division, 2,55,044 students will write the exams, informed Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at a press conference.

Across Maharashtra, of the total number of students, 8,43,552 are boys while 6,61,325 are girls, appearing from 9923 junior colleges across the state. The examination centres number 2,036, across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

MSBSHSE officials mentioned that local police have issued prohibitory orders, banning use of loudspeakers and movement within 200 metres of the examination centres. A majority of students are from the Science faculty (5,58736), followed by Arts (475,134), Commerce (3,86,784) and 57,373 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

Like other years, the state board has enforced strict rules to avoid malpractices such as paper leaks. The students will be properly frisked when entering the exam centre and if caught carrying chits or copying, will be barred from taking the examination.

Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2020: Check these last-minute tips

Hall ticket: The students need to carry hall ticket along with ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush

Positive attitude: The students need to be calm and a positive frame of mind will help to perform well in the examination. Do not ponder about the leftover topics, just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

