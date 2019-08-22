Maharashtra Board HSC 12th supplementary result 2019: Date and Time

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th supplementary results 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations on Friday, August 23, 2019. The results will be declared at 1 pm.

A total of 1,28,914 students took the exam that was conducted in July. The candidates can check the results through the website- mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks have to attach a photocopy of the online marksheet. The students who want to obtain photocopies of their answersheets can apply between the scheduled dates which will be released soon along with a copy of the online marksheet and prescribed fees.

The results of Class 12 examination was declared on May 29, 2019. The stream-wise pass percentage this year was — Science (92.60 per cent), Arts (73.54 per cent), Commerce (88.28 per cent) and Minimum Competency Vocational Course ( 78.93 per cent).