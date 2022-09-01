scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Maharashtra HSC 12th, SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2022 date and time

Maharashtra 12th, 10th Result 2022 date and time: Maharashtra board will release the Class 12th or HSC and Class 10th or SSC supplementary examination results tomorrow i.e., September 2.

Maharashtra 12th, 10th Result 2022: Know when and where to check score.

Maharashtra 12th, 10th Result 2022 date and time: Maharashtra board will release the Class 12 or HSC and Class 10 or SSC supplementary examination results tomorrow i.e., September 2 at 1 pm. The candidates can check their result on the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

The annual exam for Class 12th was held on June 8, while the Class 10th exam was held on June 17. A total of 14,85,191 students appeared for the HSC exam, out of which 8,17,188 were male and 6,68,003 were female students.

This year 15,21,003 students passed the Class 10 exam.

Maharashtra 12th, 10th Result 2022: How to check result

Candidates need to go to the official website- mahresults.nic.in.

Two links appear on the homepage, one for Class 12th or HSC result and the other for Class 10th or SSC result

Click on the desired option

The result will appear on the screen

Advertisement