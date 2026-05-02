Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026: Websites to download

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Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today declared the result for Class 12 examination with an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent. A total of 14,44,713 students had registered for the examination, out of which 14,33,058 appeared. Among those who appeared, 12,86,843 students successfully passed. Students can check the results at mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Apart from this, the result will also be available at DigiLocker.Students can also check their Maharashtra Board HSC result 2026 and pass status on the IE Education portal.
Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates
To check the result for class 12 or HSC examination, go to the official website of the board and then search for results. Then go to HSC result and enter the login details as required and submit. The result will appear on screen. Download and save it for future use. Students must stay aware of the fact that the result which is available online is a provisional result. The original results will be issued from their respective schools. In case there is any mistake in the result, students should contact with their school at the earliest.
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The results for MSBSHSE class 12 will be available at digilocker also. For this login to digilocker using the registered mobile number and search for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Then go to class 12 results and enter the details as required. The result will be saved automatically in the issued documents section of digilocker. Students can also collect their class 12 passing certificate from digilocker.
The results for the MSBSHSE class 12 exam will be released today at 1:00 PM. These year around 15,32,487 students had registered for the HSC exam across the state. Out of these 7,99,773 students were from science stream, 3,80,692 students were from arts stream, 3,20,152 candidates from commerce, from vocational stream there were 27,378 students, and from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) there were 4,493 students. The exam was conducted across 10,664 junior colleges, with students appearing at 3,387 main centres.