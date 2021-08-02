Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 Date and Time announced

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release of HSC Class 12 results on August 3 at 4 pm. Students may check their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.

While the HSC examinations were cancelled by the Board due to the pandemic, the results are being declared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

Previously, the HSC examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April, with practical examinations set to take place between April 5 and April 22, while the written examinations were to be conducted from April 23 to May 2. However, the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases caused the government to announce the cancellation of the examinations.

The decision to cancel HSC examinations came after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced that CBSE Class 12 examinations would not be conducted this year due to the pandemic. This was followed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announcing the cancellation of ISC Class 12 examinations. Soon, several states including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal among others followed suit and announced the cancellation of Class 12 examinations in their respective states.

Meanwhile, the board declared class 10 results for the academic year 2020-21. This year the board recorded 99.95 pass per cent which is the highest the Maharashtra board has recorded for SSC results in the past 7 years. A total of 957 students received 100 per cent marks while 1,04,633 students received more than 90 per cent marks.