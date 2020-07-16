Declared! Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: How to check marks online

Maharashtra HSC 12th result at mahresults.nic.in Maharashtra HSC 12th result at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: Around 15.5 lakh students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board class 12 exams have received their results today. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results at 1 pm at official websites – mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

Of 14.20 lakh regular candidates, as many as 90.66 per cent cleared the exam. This is a huge rise from 2019 when as many as 85.88 per cent of students had cleared the exams. This year’s pass percentage overtakes that of 2018 when 88.41 per cent students Maharashtra HSC result.

One trend has remained constant this year, girls have delivered better performance than boys. Of the total girls who appeared for the Maharashtra Board exams, as many as 93.88 per cent passed as opposed to 88.04 pass percentage of boys.

Konkan too continues to remain the best district in terms of pass percentage. Konkan leads with 95.89 per cent this year, followed by Pune at 92.5 pass percentage.

Streamwise, science continues to remain the top performer with a pass percentage of 96.93. It is followed by commerce at 91.27, arts at 82.63, and vocational at 86.07 per cent.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: How to check marks?

This year, students will not be able to check their results via SMS facility.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: How to check result via website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Result will be available

To pass the Maharashtra class 12 exams, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks. In subjects with theory and practical aspects, the minimum marks needed from the theory aspect is 20 per cent. This was lowered from 35 per cent in 2014. Students still need to score an aggregate of 35 per cent in each subject as well as overall/

