Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 declared, pass percentage jumps by 4.78 per cent

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) declared the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination on Thursday. The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 90.66 percent, a significant jump of 4.78 per cent compared to last year’s pass percentage of 85.88 percent.

A total of 14,20,575 students appeared for the exams of which 12,81,712 students passed the exams. Girls once again outperformed the boys as 93.88 per cent girls who had appeared for the exams passed compared to boys’ 88.04 per cent.

Students can check the results by visiting the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresult.nic.in.

Among the different streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.93 followed by Commerce 91.27 pass percentage, Arts 82.63 and HSC Vocational at 86.07 overall passing.

The HSC vocational results saw the maximum jump, recording 7.14 per cent better results than the previous year while commerce saw the least jump at 2.99 percent improvement in overall pass percentage.

Students wrote exams for 145 subjects of which 26 subjects had 100 per cent results. This year, 93.57 percent of the handicapped students who appeared for the exams cleared their HSC, Class 12 exams.

