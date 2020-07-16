Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 LIVE: Result will be available at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 LIVE: Result will be available at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will announce the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination today. Around 15.05 lakh students who appeared for their class 12 exam will get their result through the website- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, students need to click on HSC result link and then log in by entering their roll number, and other details. Lastly, students need to click on the view result button after which the HSC result will be displayed on the screen.

Unlike other state board exams, class 12 exam was conducted before the lockdown restrictions were imposed, while the pending class 10 exam was cancelled.

A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the state SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with the original mark sheet, which needs to be collected by the students from their respective schools.