Thursday, July 16, 2020
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020, MSBSHSE Class 12th HSC Result 2020 at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in LIVE Updates: Around 15.05 lakh students who appeared for the HSC result today. Know when and where to check

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2020 9:30:41 am
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will announce the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination today. Around 15.05 lakh students who appeared for their class 12 exam will get their result through the website- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, students need to click on HSC result link and then log in by entering their roll number, and other details. Lastly, students need to click on the view result button after which the HSC result will be displayed on the screen.

Unlike other state board exams, class 12 exam was conducted before the lockdown restrictions were imposed, while the pending class 10 exam was cancelled.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 LIVE: Check updates in Hindi

A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the state SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with the original mark sheet, which needs to be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Board MSBSHE HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, check updates  

09:29 (IST)16 Jul 2020
How to check results?

1. Students can check the results by visiting the official website - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.  

2. On the homepage of the website, students need to click on their relevant class link and then log in by entering their roll number, mother’s name, and other details.

3. Lastly, students need to click on the view result button after which they scorecard will be displayed on the screen. 

08:44 (IST)16 Jul 2020
Maharashtra HSC result today

Around 15.05 lakh students who had appeared for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination this year will get their result today. The result will be announced at 11 am, and will be available via websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in ,mahresult.nic.in from 1 pm

Maharashtra Board MSBSHE HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Last year, the state recorded 85.88 passing percentage, with Konkan emerging as the best performing district. If we compare streamwise, 92.60 per cent students had cleared from Science stream and 88.22 and 76.40 per cent students had passed from Commerce and Arts streams, respectively. The result of class 10 is likely to be released by the July-end.

