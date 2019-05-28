Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 to release today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Board (MSBSHSE) will declare the result for the class 12 or higher secondary certification (HSC) exam today, May 28 (Tuesday) at its official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

While the announcement is scheduled to take place at 11 am. The result link – through which students can download their personal mark sheets – will be activated around 1 pm, states the official release by the Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check on phone

Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Result will be available

The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2019. Over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations this year across the streams. The result for all streams – commerce, science and Arts will be released together.