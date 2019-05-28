Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites from 1 pm

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of HSC or Class 12 examinations on May 28. However, the result link will be activated at 1 pm, and students can check the results through maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Immediately a day after the online results are declared, the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the same is available on the board’s website.