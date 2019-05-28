Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites from 1 pm

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019, Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of HSC or Class 12 examinations on May 28. However, the result link will be activated at 1 pm, and students can check the results through maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.
Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.
LIVE UPDATES | Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 declared, pass percentage drops to 85.88%
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
READ | How to check Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Immediately a day after the online results are declared, the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the same is available on the board’s website.
Cut-off to go high in Mumbai University
The University of Mumbai will open its admission process for undergraduate courses on June 1. The cut-offs are likely to be high, said sources. While the sale of forms will begin on May 31, the pre-admission online enrollment portal will open from June 1, said an official release from the university. The first merit list will be announced on June 12, the second on June 15 and the third and final merit list will be out on June 15. Principals in the city said that students from the state Board were up for an unfair competition, as CBSE and ICSE students had scored better marks.
Students with special needs secure 92.60 pass percent
Student with special needs too performed well with the pass per cent being 92.60.
12 lakh clear HSC exam
A total of 12,21,1159 out of 14,23,503 students cleared the class XII examinations that were conducted during February and March this year.
MSBSHSE HSC 12th results 2019: Result at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Class 12 examinations. However, the results will be uploaded on the websites at 1 pm. The candidates can check the results through official webistes, mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, maharastraeducation.com, hscresult.mkcl.org
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.