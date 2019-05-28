Toggle Menu
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared at 11 am

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The students can check the results through the websites maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The results will be available at the websites at 1 pm

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of HSC or class 12 exams on May 28. The results will be declared at 11 am, the students can get the results through websites from 1 pm.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations this year. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process. The Maharashtra board also adopted a slew of measures to curb cheating in the board exam including CCTV monitoring, impose section 144 on the day of the examination, increasing number of invigilators etc.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at mahresult.nic.in, other websites from 1 pm, check update in Hindi 

Measures taken to prevent cheating

Teachers appointed for the evaluation process

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: Marks needed to pass exam

Websites to check Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC results

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Immediately a day after the online results are declared, the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications for revaluation of marks and photocopies of answer sheets. A model format for the same is available on the board’s website.

The forms will be available on the above-mentioned websites. While requests for re-evaluation will be accepted after submitting a copy of self-attested result till June 7, requests for photocopy of answer books will be accepted till June 17.

