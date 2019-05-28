Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared at 11 am

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of HSC or class 12 exams on May 28. The results will be declared at 11 am, the students can get the results through websites from 1 pm.

The students can check the results through the websites maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam.

Over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations this year. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process. The Maharashtra board also adopted a slew of measures to curb cheating in the board exam including CCTV monitoring, impose section 144 on the day of the examination, increasing number of invigilators etc.